Government Employee Earning Rs 80,000 Considers Quitting For Private Sector, Internet Says: 'It's A Stupid Idea'

A government employee working as a Group B officer and earning Rs 80,000 monthly said she was considering leaving the job for a private sector opportunity. The 34-year-old woman sought advice from social media, asking whether her decision to leave her comfortable and safe government job that came with benefits and a 'certain social status' was a realistic decision.

The woman highlighted that she was willing to walk away despite being due for promotion to a Group A post soon, adding that she was feeling 'stuck', especially since she was not willing to compromise on her integrity.

"With the current cost of living and inflation, Rs 80,000 honestly doesn't feel like enough to build the kind of life I want for myself and my family, especially in a city like Bengaluru," the woman wrote.

The employee said she had always been ambitious and wanted to learn more, take on bigger challenges, and work in roles where performance translates into faster growth.

"I increasingly feel that my growth has become saturated, promotions are largely time-bound, the financial upside is limited, and regardless of how much more I am capable of doing, the trajectory remains fairly predetermined," the woman said.

"At the same time, I'm very aware of what I would be giving up: job security, pension/NPS benefits, work-life predictability to some extent, and a career that many people spend years preparing to enter."

The woman said she was mulling transitioning into the private sector, where her government experience would be highly valuable in key areas such as taxation, regulatory affairs, public policy, and compliance.

"I don't want to leave simply because I'm temporarily frustrated. But I also don't want to wake up at 45 and realise that I stayed purely because the job was safe, despite knowing that I wanted much more from my career."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Horrendous Idea'

As the post gained traction, social media users were unanimous in their verdict that the woman should not quit her secure job as mass layoffs were currently the norm in the private sector.

"Ex-Maharatna employee here. Trust me, it is a stupid idea. Unless you choose to leave India and luckily get something outside, which is very difficult in recent times, leaving a govt job is hitting yourself happily," said one user, while another added: "Bad, very bad idea. My brother is in the private sector, and he is always worried about whether he will be fired."

A third commented: "Absolutely horrendous idea. Job security is an alien concept in private sector. I have been laid off twice in the last 6 years, so just imagine the pain when you are among the top 5 performers, and you are laid off due to cost-cutting."

A fourth said: "Private companies are doing layoffs left, right and center. Do not quit. Stay there. Better build something of your own while continuing with your government job."