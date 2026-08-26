Public Sector Employee Earning Rs 23 Lakh Reveals Why Government Jobs Are Better Than Private

A 27-year-old Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) employee has triggered a debate by claiming that working in a government job was financially superior to a private sector career. The government employee said he had an annual compensation package of Rs 23 lakh and the various allowances allowed him to save a decent chunk of money that would not have been possible with a private job.

The man claimed that PSU employees were usually richer than typical product-based company employees because they saved almost 90 per cent of the salary, all thanks to the random tier-3 postings.

"If I talk about myself I make roughly 1.3 lakhs per month, and my expenses rarely cross 15k pm. I have been given free accommodation, free fuel, almost free electricity, and the food in the office is almost free too," the employee said.

The man said the only issue was the tier-3 village postings where the nearest civilisation was far away and he had nothing to do on weekends and barely any avenues to spend money, which resulted in lots of savings.

"Financially, you would be sorted for life. On 15th of every month, I receive performance-related pay, which is around 28k pm on average. On 20th the company credits me 14k in my NPS account and on the 29th of every month I receive a salary of around 1 lac in my bank account," he said.

"Frankly speaking the performance pay is enough to cover the expenses and I end up saving 100 per cent of my salary. Even if I face some crisis I can avail a loan of 10 lac and a house loan of 50 lacs at negligible simple interest."

The PSU employee compared his salary and savings to non-IT and IT friends, highlighting that he had the freedom to splurge money any way he liked.

"Compared to my classmates, most of them are in the range of 12-15 lakh even after six years since they graduated. My IT friends make a lot, like Rs 25- 30 lakh, yet they can't match my spending capacity because all their money goes to rent and EMI, so they have negligible personal net worth."

Although the job allowed him to travel, pursue hobbies and party, the man said he was preparing to enrol in a business school as the lack of challenge associated with government jobs was making him lazy.

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, the responses were mixed. While social media users acknowledged the potential for significant savings, many noted that it required relocating to a tier-3 city, a compromise that the majority were unwilling to make.

"Well, for most people, living in a tier 3 town is a deal breaker," said one user while another added: "It depends on what you want in life, but objectively looking from a purely financial standpoint, the PSU life is better."

A third commented: "You can surely save money in a govt job, but life is not productive at all. Eventually, you as a human are not made for this? We need connections, travel, materialism and a purpose

A fourth said: "I feel the same but because I am from tier 2 anyways. But I also understand people who are from tier-1 city and can't survive in rural postings."