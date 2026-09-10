Foreigner Shares 10 'Favourite Things' About India, Internet Reacts

After calling India home for the past five years, a woman recently revealed 10 things she loves about this country as a foreigner. Highlighting everything from local cuisine to culture, the woman named Kristen Fischer shared a detailed post on Instagram, offering a sweet glimpse into what makes living in India unique.

Here is a look at what the resident shared as her top highlights

1. Endless food choices: The richness and range of food choices mean there is always something new to taste and enjoy. "With so many options and variety, there is always more to try and enjoy!" she said as the first point.

2. A child-friendly culture: For a family with four young kids, India's collective affection and enthusiasm for children has been deeply reassuring and welcoming. "As a mom of 4 young kids, I love this so much," she said.

3. Unmatched warmth and kindness: The spirit of Indian hospitality is very real, with strangers routinely going out of their way to offer help and generosity. "I have been blown away by the generosity and kindness of even complete strangers," she wrote.

4. Health services: Quick, direct, and cost-effective medical care makes navigating healthcare simple and stress-free. "You can see a doctor at any time and get treated in a timely and affordable manner," she said.

5. Strong sense of community: She praised the local community for its supportive nature, making residents feel thoroughly looked after.

Also read | She Quit A Secure Government Job To Open A Yoga Studio. Here's Why

6. Lifestyle: The day-to-day life feels less frantic, allowing people to take life as it comes rather than constantly rushing. "Nobody is rushing, but instead takes life as it comes," she noted.

7. Convenient transport: Getting from place to place is affordable and available almost everywhere. "I love the ease of getting around here," she added.

8. Indian monsoons: She said that in India, monsoons bring a distinct charm-from the fresh greenery and peaceful sound of morning rain to family walks in the downpour. "The sound of rain in the morning, the green trees, and the joy of walking in the rain with my kids. It feels magical," she added.

9. Sustainability: She said Indians believe in repairing, reusing, and recycling items, keeping unnecessary waste to a minimum. "I love the culture of less waste," she said.

10. Festive Celebrations: As the final point, she praised the colourful wedding parties, energetic Holi gatherings, and the country's celebratory spirit. " Who doesn't love an elaborate Indian wedding or a fun and messy Holi celebration?" she stated.

Also read | 48-Year-Old Handed 14-Year Prison Sentence For Taking Photos Of Military Graves In Russia

Social media reactions

"How you experience India as a Caucasian is very different from how a regular Indian does. India is very comfortable if you have the means," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Many to add, like UPI, 10-minute delivery makes life easier. Love your love for my country," another user commented, suggesting a couple more points.

"The wholehearted acceptance of people from other countries as one of our own, irrespective of religion," a third user added one more point.