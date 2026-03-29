Foreigner Amazed By Fast, Affordable Grocery Delivery In Goa, Says "UK Needs to Take Notes"

A foreign woman in Goa has caught attention online after sharing her experience of ordering groceries through Swiggy Instamart. Posting a video on Instagram, the woman, identified as Chlo, showed a fast delivery that surprised her in terms of both speed and cost.

Quick Delivery Experience

In the video, Chlo explained that she placed the order through an Indian delivery platform. According to her, the order arrived in about 20 minutes, though delivery is usually much faster. During the unboxing, she showed packets of cilantro, garlic, English cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and branded dog food.

Watch Video Here:

Surprised By the Price

Chlo expressed surprise at the price of the dog food, saying that such products are quite expensive in the UK. She explained that three packets cost £ 3.37, or approximately Rs 439. She expressed her satisfaction, calling the price affordable, and also asked viewers for their feedback.

In the caption of the post, Chlo wrote that groceries worth Rs 822 were delivered to her home in Goa in 29 minutes, equivalent to approximately £ 7.50. The order included feta, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, cucumber, and garlic, along with a separate order of dog food. She also said that the UK should learn from such services.