Foreign Woman 'Shocked' By Medicine Prices In India: 'I Am Moving Here'

A female foreign traveller has gone viral on social media after praising affordable medicine costs in India. In a now-viral Instagram post titled, 'I went to a pharmacy in India and the prices shocked me', Ines Faria, a 25-year-old backpacker who quit her job to travel the world, went to a local pharmacy store on Munroe Island, Kerala and asked for something to help with her coughing.

After understanding Faria's concern, the woman running the pharmacy went inside and brought the medicine, including cough syrup and three packs of throat tablets. After packing the items, the pharmacist informed her that the total bill came to around Rs 252. Faria was pleasantly surprised by the price, joking that she might move to India permanently for this reason alone.

"Me: Ok this is gonna be expensive. India: that'll be €2 for all of this??? Cough syrup + 3 packs of throat tablets = 252 rupees. I'm moving here at this point," she captioned the post.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the video went viral, social media users highlighted that Faria could have got the medicine at an even more affordable rate if she had gone to a government hospital.

"You can go to the government hospital in Kerala, and it's absolutely free," said one user, while another added: "Is it only me who thinks that's a little expensive. Lol? "

A third commented: "What you bought was a branded cough syrup. If you thought that was cheap, you could get the same medicines (non-branded) at government subsidised pharmacies. On the other hand, you could also get medicines for free at government clinics or state-run hospitals at their dispensaries."

A fourth said: "If you're in India, a common household remedy for cough is to mix a teaspoon of honey with a good pinch of crushed black pepper mixed. Warm water and salt gargles if you have a sore throat."