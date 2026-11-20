In a bizarre case from the US, an owl has been attacking residents of a local community, with at least a dozen people reporting strikes to the head and neck. The string of attacks by the evil owl has been reported in Brookline, Massachusetts, prompting the police to alert the state wildlife officials and seek further guidance on how to manage the situation.

The Brookline Police Department has received three or four calls about the bird, which has been swooping down and scratching people in the town south of Boston, according to a report in CBS Boston.

"Out of nowhere, it just hits me right in the neck. I heard it above me, so it definitely came right from the tree above me," said Taris Besse, one of the victims attacked near Griggs Park, who had to get treated for rabies out of precaution.

"For my first booster dose going back to the hospital, the nurse said, 'Oh, are you one of the other ones who got attacked by the owl?' Then I laughed," Besse added.

Similarly, Brookline News reporter Milena Fernsler revealed that she was struck twice near her apartment on the Brookline-Brighton border.

She described "a forceful whack" to the back of her head and later spotted the owl on a telephone pole.

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Another victim, Juliette Daily, said she was running along Dean Road when something hit the top of her head. She said the bird turned around and came back, and she ducked on the second pass. It then tried a third, and she ran across the street.

The earliest reports of the attack date to last fall, and several took place in a short time around Halloween.

Eight owl species are found in Massachusetts, and all are protected, according to the state's Division of Fisheries & Wildlife (MassWildlife). Aggression in owls is rare, but the birds can turn aggressive if a nest is nearby.