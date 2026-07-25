'Embarrassed' New Hire Fired Two Hours Into Job: 'I Got Sent Home'

A rookie hire's joy and excitement of landing a new job lasted exactly two hours after they were sent home by the manager. In a social media post titled, "My first shift was only two hours before they took back the job offer," the worker detailed that they had secured a job selling food products and reported on time on the first day, but things quickly unravelled from there.

The worker highlighted that one of the senior workers tasked with training them was surprised upon seeing them report for duty.

"Had my first day today at a new job selling food products at a market. I got there early and the guy who was training me seemed surprised to see me," the fired employee said.

While the introduction seemed cold, the worker said they started working. However, two hours in, the trainer stepped out to take a call from the boss.

"I was there for two hours when my trainer stepped out to take a phone call. It was our boss telling him my start date was incorrect and so he gave the job to someone else since I "didn't show" to the start date he had in his mind and not what we agreed on," the worker said.

As per them, the manager wrote the start date at the top of the resume and later even confirmed it again. Despite this, the worker said they were sent home, feeling embarrassed.

"Basically, I got sent home through no fault of my own without even a full shift under my belt. Feeling so embarrassed and bummed that I have to keep up the job hunt."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the worker and advised them to keep proper documentation the next time.

"In my state, they must pay you for all hours worked, and at least a minimum of 4 hours, because you showed up," said one user, while another added: "You dodged a bullet even if it doesn't feel like it now. Keep hunting, but screenshot every start date text or email from now on, saves headaches when they try to rewrite history."

A third commented: "So, this "incorrect start date" was just the one floating in his head and not the one you both agreed on. classic move. I had a manager pull this when I worked retail."

A fourth said: "If you got the start date on your offer, go straight to your bosses, boss. If all else fails see if you can file unemployment?"