Tax Planning Under The Knife: The 5 Hidden Exemptions Still Saving Salaried Staff Thousands

For salaried taxpayers navigating the modern fiscal landscape, tax planning looks fundamentally different from the paperwork-heavy eras of old. The simplified tax regime has famously swept away the traditional fortress of allowances-demolishing long-standing tax shelters linked to private health insurance premiums and classic retail investments.

The grand trade-off structured by the exchequer has been a simpler model governed by lower base tax rates. Consequently, a vast majority of workers have reluctantly assumed that once they opt into the new system, their final tax liability is completely set in stone. Tax experts, however, caution that this passive approach is an expensive mistake. While the shopping list of exemptions has undeniably shrunk, five critical tax-saving strategies remain heavily in play for the smart earner.

A Sweeter Standard Deduction

The most seamless victory for salaried professionals arrives via the standard deduction. The baseline allowance has been quietly scaled up from its previous mark of Rs 50,000 to a far more robust Rs 75,000-handing individuals an immediate, automatic drop in their taxable base. Unlike the tedious documentation demanded by older schemes, this benefit requires zero investment proof, asset lock-ins, or receipt tracking; it is mechanically factored directly into the salary payroll.

The Corporate Pension Hack

With everyday investment breaks completely offline, corporate contributions to the National Pension System (NPS) have emerged as the single most effective weapon for high earners. The statutory ceiling for employer-backed pension deposits has expanded down the line-jumping from an initial 10 per cent cap to an aggressive 14 per cent of an employee's basic salary. If a workplace structures this allocation neatly into an individual's total cost-to-company framework, thousands can be shielded from the taxman entirely.

Protecting Office Reimbursements

There is a persistent myth circulating through offices that every extra stipend has become fully taxable under the modern rules. The reality is far more nuanced. Legitimate operational expenses incurred explicitly for official duties-such as home internet connections, mobile contracts, and business travel-escape taxation completely when processed as genuine, receipt-backed employer reimbursements. The key distinction rests on transparency; they must be actual payouts against real expenditures, rather than fixed, unverified monthly allowances.

The Rental Property Loophole

The sweeping reforms dealt a massive blow to homeowners by completely blocking mortgage interest relief on self-occupied residences-a perk that once anchored household tax management. Yet, a clever silver lining persists for properties that are actively leased out to tenants. Landlords can still deduct the interest paid on a housing loan directly from the rental income the property generates. While any net property losses can no longer be cross-utilised to offset standard salary income, the mechanism prevents rental earnings from being double-taxed.

Shifting Foundations to Section 87A

Ultimately, the most dramatic relief for mid-tier earners does not stem from classic expenditure-based deductions at all, but rather from aggressive rebate structures. Resident individuals holding a net taxable income of up to Rs 12 lakh can wipe out their tax burden entirely under Section 87A. Furthermore, the inclusion of a marginal relief buffer prevents a modest salary raise from triggering a disproportionate, punitive tax jump.

As the state systematically transitions the workforce away from investment-driven tax avoidance towards structural compliance, identifying and utilizing these five remaining pathways will determine exactly how much salary actually lands in your bank account.