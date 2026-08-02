"Feels Like I'm Earning For Someone Else": Man Pays Rs 1.14 Crore In Income Tax, Sparks Debate

An anonymous Indian taxpayer has gone viral on social media after revealing that he paid Rs 1.14 crore in income tax this year, saying the hefty tax burden makes him feel as though he is "no longer earning for himself, but for someone else." The post, shared widely on X by @poojaofficial5, includes a screenshot of the man's Income Tax Return (ITR) summary showing a total tax payment of Rs 1.14 crore. Alongside it, he wrote, "It feels like I am no longer earning for myself, but for someone else."

The taxpayer also said he had received multiple job offers from the United States but chose to remain in India to care for his elderly parents. While he has no plans to leave the country, he argued that many honest taxpayers feel their concerns are often overlooked despite making significant contributions to government revenue.

See the tweet here:

His comments struck a chord online, with users debating whether high-income taxpayers receive adequate value in return through public services, infrastructure, governance, and accountability. Others weighed in on broader issues, including taxation, welfare spending, and the growing burden on salaried professionals, turning the post into a wider conversation about India's tax system.

One user wrote, "Honest taxpayers feel the burden more, so they should receive better services and accountability. Taxes are essential for national development, but receiving fair value in return is equally important."

Another commented, "Taxes are essential for a country growth and public welfare but taxpayers also expect transparency better services and accountability in return A fair balance between contribution and benefits is important."

A third said, "Paying taxes is our responsibility, but taxpayers also deserve transparency, accountability, and better public services. The real issue isn't the amount of tax paid—it's whether taxpayers receive fair value in return." A fourth added, "Govt. should bring a law, based on tax paying slab people will get benefitted by reimbursement of some portion of medical bills, education bills and etc."