Hired, Worked 3 Days, Then Received Revoked Offer Email: Employee Shares 'Hilarious' Job Experience

Landing a job nowadays when the market is experiencing a slowdown, is a major achievement. One applicant successfully navigated a rigorous hiring process and started working, only to receive a revocation letter after just three days on the job. The individual shared this bizarre experience on social media in a post titled, "Rescinded offer of employment, but I'm already working?" where they detailed getting fired after less than a week in the office.

"This is hilarious, and I'm hoping to hear what y'all think. I interviewed for a job a few weeks ago on a Friday, did great. Came in on Monday for a skill test and they asked if I could start the next day (Tuesday). I said absolutely, and I loved it. Worked Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The individual highlighted that they received an email on Thursday after finishing their shift, where their employment offer was rescinded.

"Then on Thursday, an hour after I get home, I get an email with the subject 'Revocation of Employment Offer,'" the employee said.

"I opened it and read: 'After further consideration, we are revoking your offer of employment that was extended to you on Monday, effective immediately. This action is a revocation of the employment offer and not a termination of employment, as the offer was never accepted by you. Please provide your current mailing address so that we can send pay due to you. Thank you for your understanding.'"

The employee expressed astonishment at how the offer could have been revoked when they had accepted it and were already working.

"How do you revoke an offer I had already accepted and was following through on? I was on their payroll. It's a very small business, the owner and one other employee, so it wasn't automated or an accident. My pay was sent through my direct deposit I had set up."

Also Read | Techie Unemployed After Leaving 25 Lakh Job For Master's Abroad: 'Shot Myself In Foot'

Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users urged the individual to connect with the staffers at the company and clear the air about their employment status.

"Sounds like someone made a mistake, or used a system that sends these when a hiring process is closed," said one user while another added: "You should have shown up to work the next day and asked about the email. Most likely it was a mistake."

A third commented; "Did you confirm with an actual human being at your place of employment that they intended to revoke your job offer? If this is a small company where everyone in the chain of command is at least somewhat accessible to you, why wouldn't this be your first instinct?

A fourth said: "It's possible they closed their recruiting ticket and it auto-sent you a cancellation, but the mention of the specific day they gave you the offer makes it seem real. I would try to validate with a human."