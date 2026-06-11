Worker Fired Three Hours Into New Job: 'You're Not Allowed to Make Mistakes'

A rookie fast-food joint worker has caught social media's attention after revealing that their joy and excitement of landing a new job lasted exactly three hours. In a viral social media post titled, "Fired within 3 hours of my first shift at a fast food joint," the worker detailed that they were let go by the owner, midway through their very first day, for allegedly lacking the basic knowledge required for the role.

The worker said they arrived at the restaurant early to help with making burgers. While the joint was empty, the owner explained the workflow to them, only for things to unravel a few hours later.

"The place is really dead, so I just get explained the ropes and stand around for a hour or so doing nothing but looking around," the user wrote in a Reddit post, adding: "When customers finally started coming in, I do what I'm told, putting the ingredients on the table and preparing the burger while the cook was cooking the meat. I'm slow at learning how to package the burgers properly."

When the owner urged the employee to speed up, the worker explained that it was just a matter of getting used to the process and kept preparing burgers. However, by the time the fourth customer arrived, the owner pulled them aside and terminated their employment.

"After completing the order, he pulls me aside and tells me that this job isn't for me because I lack basic knowledge and this is a job where "you're supposed to learn on instinct", calls out several minor mistakes I made and says he doesn't believe that by Saturday, when they'll have plenty of customers, I'll be ready to help," the worker said.

The owner apologised for the inconvenience, paid the worker for their time, and sent them home. "Back to the endless job hunting. I guess you're not allowed to make mistakes or be slow during your first day ever at a new job," the worker said.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Not Your Problem'

As the post went viral, social media users empathised with the rookie and encouraged them not to get bogged down by the experience.

"Unless you put the meat outside the bun, I can't see what wouldn't be trainable," said one user, while another added: "I got fired my second day at Subway for being slow and making minor mistakes during lunch rush. They had literally only shown me how to make subs five minutes before."

A third commented: "As an ex retail manager, he's going to have a hard time finding and retaining employees, but that's more of a "him problem" because it's at least no longer your problem."

A fourth said: "Any job that would fire you in three hours is not a job worth having. The only exceptions would be is if you punched out the boss, stole from the register or flat out refused to listen/learn/do anything.J ust forget about this job, leave it off your resumes and applications and find something better."