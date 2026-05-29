Job Offer Revoked 2 Days Before Joining Date, Woman Applicant Calls System 'Genuinely Broken'

A job applicant has caught social media's attention after revealing that her employment offer was revoked, just two days before the joining date. In a now-viral LinkedIn post, the applicant, Muskan Chauhan, stated that the revocation email arrived despite her having cleared five interview rounds, multiple discussions, office visits, and an actual job offer. Calling the hiring system as 'genunely broken', Chauhan criticised companies for what she described as poor planning and lack of accountability in recruitment.

Chauhan highlighted that her offer was simply revoked because the departing employee decided to stay back, which made the entire recruitment exercise redundant.

"Reason? The employee who was leaving decided to stay back. And honestly, this post is bigger than just me. Because the hiring system is genuinely broken. Some companies are running hiring like it's speed dating. No alignment. No accountability. No planning. Just vibes, interviews, assignments, false urgency and last-minute chaos," Chauhan wrote.

Chauhan said candidates are expected to be available immediately, clear endless rounds and communicate properly, but the recruiters with poor hiring discipline show no such behaviour.

"People build plans around offer letters. They reject other opportunities. They inform families. They prepare mentally for a new chapter. And the worst part? This is becoming normal," she said.

"At this point candidates are not being hired. They are being kept on standby. Founders, HRs, leadership teams if your internal coordination is weak, candidates should not pay the price for it."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Really Unfortunate'

As the post gained traction, social media users highlighted that such instances have become a normal part of the job market, where applicants are rejected at the last moment.

"This is one of the harshest parts of the current job market," said one user, while another added: "Really unfortunate to go through something like this after investing so much time, effort, and emotional energy into the process. Anyone in your place would feel deeply disappointed."

A third commented: "This is a lawsuit pending. I don't understand why most people do not get it. If both parties signed the offer letter, the offer letter itself says about termination clause, and a certain days notice. This is not followed. This is a simple lawsuit."

A fourth said: "The same happened with me. I got the offer letter. HR sent me a email, we are happy, blah blah blah, you can recommend candidates, they went ahead and interviewed them too. And just two days before joining, the offer was revoked, citing recent business decisions."