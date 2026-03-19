Eid 2026 In India: Will It Be March 20 Or 21? Moon Sighting To Decide

Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important festivals in Islam, is expected to be celebrated in India on March 20 or March 21, 2026, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. The final date will be confirmed only after the moon is sighted on the evening of March 19.

Eid 2026 Date in India

According to astronomical estimates and religious authorities, if the Shawwal crescent moon is visible on March 19, Eid will be observed on March 20. If not, Ramadan will complete 30 days and Eid will fall on March 21.

Also Read | Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Latest Moon Sighting Updates For India And Gulf

Chand Raat 2026 Timings

"Chand Raat", or the night of the moon sighting, is expected on Thursday evening, March 19, 2026, shortly after sunset. This is when committees and local observers look for the crescent moon to declare Eid.

The announcement is typically made later in the evening once sightings are confirmed across regions.

Significance of Eid al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. It is seen as a spiritual reward after a month of prayer, discipline, and charity.

The festival symbolises gratitude, compassion, and unity within the community.

How Muslims Celebrate Eid

Celebrations begin with a special morning prayer held at mosques and open grounds. People wear new clothes, greet each other with "Eid Mubarak", and visit relatives and friends.

Food plays a central role, with traditional dishes like seviyan prepared and shared. Giving Zakat al-Fitr, a form of charity, is an essential part of the festival to ensure everyone can celebrate. Chand Raat is also marked by shopping, applying henna, and festive preparations.