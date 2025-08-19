Doctor Reveals 5 Simple Hacks To Boost Brain Health, Make It Sharper

- Using the non-dominant hand for daily tasks can improve brain health and cognitive flexibility
- Switching hands stimulates less active brain regions, strengthening neural connections
- Activities include brushing teeth, writing notes, using phones, and playing instruments
A doctor has weighed in on ways to make the brain sharper and improve its health by implementing some everyday hacks. In a now-viral post, Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, revealed that one can boost brain health by using the non-dominant hand.
"Using your non-dominant hand for daily activities like brushing your teeth, eating, or opening doors can challenge your brain, encourage new neural connections, and may improve cognitive flexibility over time," Dr Kumar wrote in the caption.
Explaining it further, he noted that like muscles, the brain gets stronger with exercise and switching hands forces the brain to adapt, stimulating regions that are usually less active.
These simple tweaks can help rewire your brain, improving cognitive flexibility and creating new neural connections. When someone challenges their brain with unfamiliar tasks, they stimulate idle areas and boost brain power.
Here Are 5 Simple Hacks To Boost Brain Health
- Eat or cook with your opposite hand
- Use it to operate your phone
- Write a short note
- Use it to brush teeth, comb your hair or shave
- Try simple percussion (e.g., drumming) or piano melodies with the non-dominant hand taking the lead.
"Small changes can add up to better brain resilience over the years," Dr Kumar added.
Social media users expressed gratitude to Dr Kumar, with one user wroting, "Thank you for sharing this! So important to keep challenging yourself and reaping the benefits."
"Thank you very much sir, Very useful information and it can practiced on some our day to day activities," another user wrote.
"Sir I have been following you on twitter for quite some time. The kind of advice you give help me in changing my day to day habits. Thank you so much for giving this advice to improve cognition & brain health. I have used my opposite hand to write this post," a third wrote.
Here Are Some More Brain-Boosting Activities:
- Meditation: One can practice meditation to decrease stress and improve focus.
- Physical Exercise: People can also engage in regular physical activity, like brisk walking and running, to enhance cognitive function.
- Cognitive Training: Puzzle games, like Sudoku, also challenge the brain. The same applies when one attempts to learn a new language.
- Finger Yoga: Perform finger yoga, thumb opposition exercises, or finger tapping to improve cognitive function and boost brain power.
