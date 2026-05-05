Dancing Humanoid Robot Loses Control During Sports Day Event In China

A school sports day meant to entertain students took an unexpected turn when a robot performance went wrong, leaving those present surprised. Shocking footage has revealed the moment a dancing robot went rogue during an event at a school in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in north-western China.

At the start of the video, the robot can be seen performing dance moves and martial arts kicks on a sports field, drawing attention from the crowd. However, things began to go wrong when students ran onto the pitch to perform a synchronised dance routine along with the robot, reported Daily Mail.

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Seconds into the performance, the robot tripped itself and fell to the ground. It reportedly got confused by the presence of too many people, after which it tripped and began throwing kung-fu kicks at the performers.

As it moved erratically, it aimed kung-fu kicks towards the performers, who appeared baffled and stepped back cautiously. The situation created concern among those on the field as the robot continued its uncontrolled movements.

The situation was brought under control when its handler ran onto the pitch and lifted the robot into his arms before any damage could be caused.

According to the Daily Mail, no injuries to students have been reported.