Watch: Humanoid Robots Join Young Kung Fu Artists For High-Energy Show At China's Spring Festival Gala

A group of humanoid robots teamed up with young kung fu artists to deliver an unforgettable martial arts performance during the China Media Group 2026 Spring Festival Gala on Monday. The unique stage act combined technology and traditional martial arts, creating a high-energy show that impressed viewers, reported the South China Morning Post.

During the performance, robots and young kung fu practitioners performed a variety of meticulously executed stunts and masterfully coordinated moves. The event began with a display of the beauty and balance of traditional martial arts.

The performance soon evolved into a fast-paced and energetic performance. The robots demonstrated their agility and physical flexibility, and their powerful and effortless moves impressed the audience.

The robots also demonstrated traditional kung fu weapons, such as swords and nunchaku. They presented an exciting performance filled with speed, balance, coordination, and precision.

Watch Video Here:

Am filled with amazement, admiration, and I must admit, envy.pic.twitter.com/tJbDouZugZ — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 17, 2026

The Spring Festival, also known as the Chinese New Year, is China's largest and most important traditional festival. Watching the Spring Festival Gala, known as "Chunwan," is considered a special tradition for millions of families each year.

The gala has been broadcast since 1983, and Guinness World Records has ranked it as the world's most-watched annual television event.