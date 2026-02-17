Advertisement
Watch: Humanoid Robots Join Young Kung Fu Artists For High-Energy Show At China's Spring Festival Gala

The gala has been broadcast since 1983, and Guinness World Records has ranked it as the world's most-watched annual television event.

The robots also demonstrated traditional kung fu weapons, such as swords and nunchaku.
  • Humanoid robots and young kung fu artists performed together at the 2026 Spring Festival Gala
  • The act combined technology with traditional martial arts in a high-energy stage show
  • Robots displayed agility, flexibility, and mastered traditional kung fu weapons like swords
A group of humanoid robots teamed up with young kung fu artists to deliver an unforgettable martial arts performance during the China Media Group 2026 Spring Festival Gala on Monday. The unique stage act combined technology and traditional martial arts, creating a high-energy show that impressed viewers, reported the South China Morning Post.

During the performance, robots and young kung fu practitioners performed a variety of meticulously executed stunts and masterfully coordinated moves. The event began with a display of the beauty and balance of traditional martial arts.

The performance soon evolved into a fast-paced and energetic performance. The robots demonstrated their agility and physical flexibility, and their powerful and effortless moves impressed the audience.

The robots also demonstrated traditional kung fu weapons, such as swords and nunchaku. They presented an exciting performance filled with speed, balance, coordination, and precision.

Watch Video Here:

The Spring Festival, also known as the Chinese New Year, is China's largest and most important traditional festival. Watching the Spring Festival Gala, known as "Chunwan," is considered a special tradition for millions of families each year.

The gala has been broadcast since 1983, and Guinness World Records has ranked it as the world's most-watched annual television event.

Humanoid Robots, Kung Fu Artists, Martial Arts Performance
