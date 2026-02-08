Watch: Robots Join Monks For Kung Fu Practice At China's Shaolin Temple

A surprising and unusual scene has appeared at the famous Shaolin Temple in central China's Henan Province. A new "class" has arrived at the temple, where humanoid robots are now practicing the legendary Shaolin Kung Fu together with monks. This rare mix of ancient tradition and modern technology has quickly caught the attention of people around the world, reported CGTN.

Videos of robots practicing with monks are rapidly going viral on social media. People's reactions to these clips are varied, from praise to fear. Many are amazed by how far robotics has progressed, while others are wondering what impact it will have on the future.

In the viral footage, humanoid robots can be seen moving in sync with Shaolin monks. These robots imitate martial arts postures, perform training drills, and perform prescribed kung fu routines within the temple complex. The machines meticulously replicate each movement, just as a human student learns from their master.

Social Media Reaction

These scenes have shocked many because they depict machines performing exercises that have been passed down through centuries of human discipline and spiritual practice.

One user commented, "I think Shaolin Kung Fu moves are already extremely difficult, yet these robots can actually imitate them. It's truly amazing."

Another user called it, "Great innovation."