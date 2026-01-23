Humanoid Robot At Visakhapatnam Railway Station For Passenger Safety

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Indian Railways, Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) Zone has introduced a humanoid robot 'ASC Arjun' at Visakhapatnam railway station to enhance passenger safety, security and service delivery.

The robot has been deployed under the aegis of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) as part of its modernisation and digital transformation drive, aimed at strengthening security operations and improving passenger assistance.

"In a pioneering move, the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway Zone has deployed a humanoid robot, 'ASC Arjun', at Visakhapatnam railway station to strengthen passenger safety, security and service services," said Alok Bohra, IG RPF in an official release late on Thursday.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Lalit Bohra said the robot is equipped with advanced Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and real-time monitoring capabilities, enabling it to function as a smart assistant for both RPF personnel and passengers.

ASC Arjun has been designed to support security surveillance, crowd management, cleanliness monitoring and safety awareness while reducing manpower burden and improving response time, the release said.

The humanoid robot has been entirely designed and developed in Visakhapatnam through indigenous innovation, with the RPF team working for over a year under the guidance of senior railway and security officials.

Key features include intrusion detection using a Face Recognition System, AI-based crowd density analysis, multilingual public announcements in English, Hindi and Telugu, and semi-autonomous platform patrolling with obstacle avoidance.

The robot is also capable of real-time situational awareness through an integrated dashboard, fire and smoke detection with instant alerts, and interactive passenger assistance through friendly gestures and information support.

Bohra said the introduction of ASC Arjun marks a pioneering step by Waltair Division in adopting cutting-edge technology to strengthen railway security, improve passenger experience and support frontline staff.

Indian Railways remains committed to embracing innovation to create a safe, secure and passenger-friendly railway ecosystem, the release added.

