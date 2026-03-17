Watch: Dancing Robot Suddenly Glitches, Shocking Diners In California

A robot at a branch of Chinese hot pot chain Haidilao in California has gone viral after it started dancing uncontrollably due to a technical fault, creating an unusual scene inside the restaurant. According to reports, the incident took place at a Bay Area outlet of the popular Chinese hotpot chain, known for its use of technology and robot-assisted service. The robot, designed to assist staff and entertain customers, suddenly began dancing and failed to stop.

A video of the incident, now widely shared online, shows the robot moving energetically across the restaurant floor. Its continuous dancing soon turned chaotic, as it appeared to ignore commands and kept moving without control. Customers can be seen watching in surprise, while some recorded the moment on their phones.

Watch the video here:

SE RE PUDRIO EN UN RESTAURANTE CHINO



Un robot se canso de laburar, rompió la vajilla y se puso a tirar los pasos prohibidos

Lo tuvieron que contener entre varios pic.twitter.com/seJNr3XAV3 — ElBuni (@therealbuni) March 17, 2026

Three staff members eventually stepped in to manage the situation. They carefully restrained the robot and tried to stop its movements, ensuring that no one was hurt. The restaurant staff acted quickly to prevent any accidents, as the machine continued its unexpected performance.

While no injuries were reported, the incident has raised questions about the reliability of service robots in busy public spaces. At the same time, many social media users found humour in the situation, calling it both entertaining and unusual.

Haidilao is known worldwide for offering a unique dining experience, often using robots and advanced systems to serve customers. However, this incident highlights that even modern technology can sometimes fail in unexpected ways.

The company has not yet issued a detailed statement on the malfunction. The viral video continues to attract attention, with many users amused by the robot that simply "could not stop dancing."