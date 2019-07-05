Dad Shares Chilling Photos Of Shark Swimming Towards His Kids

A shark was spotted swimming towards a group of children in Florida.

A father who was using his drone to click pictures at the beach averted a possible tragedy when he filmed a shark swimming near his children. Daniel Watson and his family were at New Smyrna Beach in Florida on June 23 when the incident occurred. According to Fox News, it was at this very spot that an 18-year-old surfer was bitten by a shark just one week afterwards.

CBS News reports that after arriving at the beach, Mr Watson decided to click some overhead pictures with his drone. The professional photographer was flying the drone over his children, playing in the water, when he spotted a shadowy figure near them.

Mr Watson alerted his wife immediately, who yelled at the kids to get out.

"I was at the edge of the water and the kids were standing in the water, and I was screaming, 'Get out, get out, get out!'" his wife Sally said to Fox News. "I didn't know why, and so he immediately brings the drone to me, and shows me the frame in the drone. You see that shark swimming right at our kids. It was terrifying."

Mr Watson shared two pictures of the incident on Instagram. The first one shows the shark swimming in the direction of the children. The second one shows the kids running to the beach and the shark swimming away.

"Definitely too close of an encounter for my liking!" wrote Daniel Watson while sharing the images.

"We will definitely be away from the water," he said to CBS News."We're going to be working on our sandcastle skills from now on."

According to University of Florida researchers, people worldwide reported 130 interactions with sharks in 2018. Five of those attacks were fatal.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability