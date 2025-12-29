Outback Steakhouse Sued After Toilet Seat Collapse Leaves US Man With "Serious Bodily Injury"

A Florida man has filed a lawsuit against Outback Steakhouse after a toilet seat in a handicap stall suddenly shattered beneath him, causing "severe bodily injury", the New York Post reported. The restaurant's parent company, Bloomin' Brands, faces allegations of failing to ensure the toilet was safe for the public.

The man, identified as Michael Green, alleged that the toilet was not properly secured to the floor, leading to the collapse, which happened on March 26, 2025, at the outlet on Southwest College Road.

He claimed in the lawsuit that he suffered "significant and permanent loss of an important bodily function" and "loss of capacity for enjoyment of life".

Green has accused Outback Steakhouse of negligence in maintaining bathroom safety, claiming that it created "an unreasonably dangerous condition to members of the public."

The lawsuit states that the outlet had a duty to "maintain its premises, including the subject toilet, in a responsibly safe condition for use by its invitees, and to warn its invitees of any known hazards or hazardous conditions, about which Defendant knew or reasonably should have known through the exercise of reasonable care."

He sought $50,000 in damages, asking compensation for alleged pain, medical bills and lost wages because of the incident.

Outback Steakhouse recently closed 21 underperforming units as part of a turnaround strategy. This incident adds to a string of unusual toilet-related lawsuits, including a similar case against Dunkin'.