"Want Aadhaar Card": US Vlogger Shares Emotional Message Before Leaving India, Internet Reacts

An American content creator, known as Gabhruji, has shared an emotional message for India, just hours before departing. In the video, he expressed his deep affection for the country, saying, "I want an Aadhaar card".

Addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vlogger shared his experiences and appreciation for everyday life in India. He praised the country's warmth and hospitality.

"My name is Gabhruji, and I want an Aadhaar card. Here's why. I have 8 hours left in India, and I actually might start crying right now. The last time that I made this video, I literally did start crying," he said in the video that shows him as a pillion rider and recording the video. Click here to watch the video

"I'm so deeply moved and touched by everything in this country. They think that, oh, you know, you just have it all because you're white. No, I actually think they have it all. This country has it all."

"You want people to clean your house? They have that. You want people to take you on a motorcycle through the sidewalk? They have that. You want street food any time of day? They have that."

"And I just want to say thank you, India. I am going to deeply, deeply miss you. Until next time."

The video revived huge traction, garnering over 2.6 million views, more than 151,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Social media users praised his genuine love for India. One user commented, "This is the real India that stays with people long after they leave," while another said, "You may leave India, but India never leaves you."