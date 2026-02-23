From Winter White House To Private Club, All About Trump's Mar-a-Lago

An armed man, in his early twenties, breached the security perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of US President Donald Trump, on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 am when the man drove onto the property near the north fence carrying a shotgun and a fuel canister.

US Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy confronted the suspect and shot him dead. Trump, who usually spends his weekends in Mar-a-Lago, was not present on the property at the time of the incident.

All about Mar-a-Lago

Mar-a-Lago, which translates to Sea to Lake, is a luxury resort and private club in Palm Beach, US, and is also considered a National Historic Landmark. It is the last large estate in the area that still looks almost the same as when it was first built in the 1920s.

The building is crescent-shaped.

It was built between 1924 and 1927 for a very rich businesswoman named Marjorie Merriweather Post. After her death in 1973, the US government got the property. Merriweather Post's idea was that the estate could be used as a diplomatic retreat or a presidential winter residence.

About 10 years later, the government decided it could not keep the property because it was expensive to maintain and gave the ownership back to the Post Foundation.

In 1985, Trump bought Mar-a-Lago from the Post Foundation. From 1985 to 1995, he used it as his private home, and in April 1995, he changed it into a private members-only club called The Mar-a-Lago Club.

Architecture of Mar-a-Lago

The main house of Mar-a-Lago is designed in the Hispano-Moresque style, inspired by old Spanish and Moorish architecture. Common in Mediterranean villas, it includes arches, decorative tiles, towers, and detailed carvings.

A 75-foot tower rises above the house.

The exterior walls, arches, and some interiors use the Dorian stone brought from Genoa in Italy. One of the most special features of Mar-a-Lago is its Old Spanish tiles, which date back to the 15th century.

The house was designed to be hurricane-resistant. It was built using concrete and steel. The structure is anchored to a coral reef foundation, making it very strong. The full property covers about 20 acres of landscaped lawns and gardens.

Merriweather Post worked closely with Marion Wyeth, a well-known architect; Joseph Urban, once the architect for the Emperor Franz Joseph and for the Khedive of Egypt; eminent sculptor Professor Franz Barwig and his son, to make this a magnificent estate.

Modernisation of Mar-a-Lago Club

Over time, several parts of the property were upgraded. The Gold and White Ballroom was modernised, the small pitch-and-putt golf course was restored, and a luxurious Beach Club was built, considered one of the finest in Palm Beach.

In 2005, a new ballroom called the Donald J Trump Grand Ballroom was completed. It is 20,000 square feet, making it the largest ballroom on the island of Palm Beach.

The Mar-a-Lago Club includes reciprocal privileges at our 19 Trump Golf properties around the globe.

The exterior design follows the same Spanish/Mediterranean style as the original house. Inside, it is decorated in a Louis XIV style, with lots of gold details and crystal chandeliers. It is considered one of the most elegant event spaces in the country.

Next to the ballroom, a new building was constructed with a modern, state-of-the-art kitchen to support large events and banquets.

Rooms and facilities at Mar-a-Lago Club

Members of the club can enjoy a large and beautiful swimming pool, an award-winning beauty salon, a world-class spa, five red clay championship tennis courts and a special croquet court.

The property also has two retail outlets, a tennis pro shop overlooking Lake Worth and a boutique adjacent to the Mar-a-Lago Spa. The villa has 114 rooms and stretches from the ocean side to the lake side.

The Beach Club at Mar-a-Lago features eight luxury seaside cabanas for private relaxation. It has a large 100-by-50-foot swimming pool surrounded by yellow-striped umbrellas.

Guests can also enjoy a whirlpool and dine at the beachfront restaurant called the Bistro. The club offers full beach service along with beautiful ocean views.