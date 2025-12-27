Argument Over Football Match Leads Florida Man To Kill Wife, Die By Suicide

A Florida man killed his wife and critically injured his 13-year-old stepdaughter before taking his own life after an argument over watching "Monday Night Football."

Authorities identified the man as Jason Kenney, 47, who had reportedly been drinking alcohol when the argument began with his wife, Crystal Kenney. The fight started after she asked him to turn off the San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts game, according to the NY Post.

As the argument escalated, Crystal asked her 12-year-old son to call 911 for help. The boy ran to a neighbour's house to make the call, and while he was there, he heard gunshots coming from his home.

Before police could arrive, Kenney shot and killed his wife. He then shot his 13-year-old stepdaughter in the face and shoulder, leaving her critically injured.

Soon, after the shooting, Jason left the house and drove to his father's house. He reportedly called his sister in New York, admitting that he had "done something bad" and saying he would never speak to her again.

When police arrived at the house, they found Crystal dead and immediately took the 13-year-old to the hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

She said, "I begged him, don't shoot me, don't shoot me, don't shoot me, and he shot me anyway," according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Police also found a note that Crystal had written before the tragedy, urging her husband to seek help for his substance abuse, which read, "You're drinking, you're using cocaine again. This is not the way the family should be. You need God."

Police tracked down Jason a few hours later, and when they tried to get him out of a shed, he shot himself and died.

The 12-year-old boy was unharmed, and Crystal's one-year-old daughter was safe, asleep in her crib.

Judd described the scene as heartbreaking, noting that the home had a Christmas tree and presents, and the family was celebrating the holiday.

"The entire family was destroyed. Our homicide detectives are distraught," said Judd, adding, "When you go in there, there is a beautiful Christmas tree with lots of Christmas presents under it, just like the nuclear family should be."