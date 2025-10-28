Chinese Tourists Kicked Out Of Popular Japanese Restaurant Over "Inappropriate" Clothing

Two Chinese tourists were subjected to verbal assault and were forcefully removed from a popular Thai restaurant in Kobe, Japan, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The reason behind this treatment was their attire, which the restaurant owner deemed "too revealing."

The tourists were wearing sports vests and loose trousers, which, according to them, was completely normal. However, they faced derogatory comments by the owner as soon as they entered the restaurant. "Summer is over. You don't need to come out naked anymore," the owner reportedly said.

Despite the harsh comments, the tourists decided to dine at the restaurant. However, the manager and staff abruptly came and snatched their chopsticks. They cleared their plates and took the food, without even asking if they had finished eating.

As per the report, the incident happened in late August. The blogger has now opened p about the incident and shared a post on local social media. which went viral.

"When I went to pay the bill, I asked the manager how much it was. He completely ignored me, just glanced at the computer screen as if to say we should check it ourselves," she wrote as quoted.

"Later, I checked the Google reviews and realised many people had experienced discrimination from the same manager. The number of negative reviews is staggering."

The incident sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many Japanese citizens expressing solidarity with the tourists. "It wasn't about the clothes at all. He changed his attitude the moment he realized they were Chinese," one person commented.

Another user said, "That manager is genuinely rude. His reputation has been bad for a long time."