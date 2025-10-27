Malaysian Pokemon Fan Makes History With Rs 3.8 Crore Card Sale: "From Passion To Legacy"

A Malaysian Pokémon card enthusiast has made headlines after selling his entire collection for a RM1.87 million (roughly Rs 3.8 crore). The collector, identified as Damiral Imran from Shah Alam, announced the sale on social media, marking the end of a years‑long obsession with one of the world's most popular trading card franchises. The buyer is also a fellow Malaysian, according to an NST report.

In his post, Imran described the transaction as more than a sale, calling it a "story of passion, hard work and legacy." The post featured photos of stacks of Pokémon card boxes, reaching nearly to the ceiling of his dedicated room.

"From a small room in Shah Alam to making history in the Pokémon World. This is more than a sale, this is a story of passion,grind and legacy. From passion to legacy,this marks one of the biggest moments in my journey. Every card,every box,every sleepless night all worth it. This isn't the end,it's just the beginning of something even greater," he wrote on Instagram.

See the post here:

Earlier, Imran had even floated the idea of trading the entire collection for a luxury sports car, a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S plus RM1 million in cash. The sale has reignited interest in trading‑card collecting across Southeast Asia, highlighting how childhood hobbies can morph into high‑value assets.

Pokémon cards

First launched in Japan in 1996, Pokémon cards have grown into one of the most popular and valuable collectible trading card games in the world. Originally created as a companion to the Pokémon video game series, the cards quickly gained a cult following among children and collectors alike. Over the decades, the franchise has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar industry, and the trading cards have emerged as prized possessions within pop culture.

The cards feature various Pokémon characters, each with unique abilities and stats, and were initially designed for gameplay. However, their scarcity, nostalgic value, and evolving artwork have turned many of them into coveted collector's items. Special editions, holographic cards, and limited releases from early sets, especially the original Base Set, are among the most sought-after. Some of these ultra-rare cards have fetched six- and even seven-figure sums at prestigious international auctions.