Chinese Man Uses Rs 1,500 To Transform Himself Into Nvidia CEO, Becomes Internet Sensation

A rural Chinese influencer has become an internet sensation after spending just 110 yuan (around Rs 1,556) to transform himself into Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, attracting tens of thousands of followers in just over two weeks. According to a report by South China Morning Post, the creator, Yang Yang, lives in a village in Dandong, Liaoning province, and posts videos on Douyin under the handle @huangyinxun, a phonetic version of Huang's Chinese name in a northeastern dialect.

His striking resemblance is achieved with remarkably simple props: a 100-yuan black leather jacket similar to Huang's signature look, 10-yuan glasses, and wheat flour sprinkled into his hair to recreate the tech executive's grey hairstyle.

In his videos, Yang carries oversized cardboard replicas of Nvidia graphics cards and recreates some of Huang's most recognizable public appearances, including clips of him eating inexpensive local noodles.

The content quickly struck a chord with viewers, helping the account gain more than 54,000 followers within a fortnight. Several videos have attracted millions of views, with the most popular reaching around 15 million views. His livestreams have also drawn audiences of up to 20,000 concurrent viewers.

Before his Jensen Huang parody account took off, Yang was already known online for sharing rural lifestyle content and had built a following of roughly 300,000 people. However, he said earnings from content creation were unpredictable.

Yang has explained that his admiration for Huang goes beyond the billionaire's success in technology. He feels a personal connection to the Nvidia chief because both spent part of their youth working in restaurants. Yang began working as a migrant labourer at 16, washing dishes and cooking noodles, while Huang has often spoken about his early days working at Denny's.

"I heard Huang washed dishes in restaurants when he was young. I also did that," Yang was quoted as saying.

Notably, celebrity and tech CEO impersonators are a massive, lucrative trend on Chinese social platforms like Douyin.

Why He Is "Terrified"

The massive spike in attention has brought unexpected anxiety. Yang revealed that several online users claiming to represent Nvidia's legal department have contacted him and demanded that he take down the videos, although he believes many of those messages came from trolls rather than the company itself.

However, the influencer said that he would remove the videos if Nvidia believed the content was harming the company's image.

He pleaded his case in a video, stating, "I am terrified... I beg Boss Huang and his Nvidia not to lower yourself to my level. But if you really think my videos have affected your company's image, please let me know and I will delete them."