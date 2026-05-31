Jensen Huang's Dance Moves Steal The Show At Nvidia Event In Taiwan: "Relaxed And Natural"

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has gone viral after videos showed him dancing on stage with employees during the company's Constellation All-Employee Celebration in Taipei, Taiwan. The clips, widely shared across Instagram, X, and other social media platforms, capture Huang stepping away from the traditional image of a corporate chief executive and joining staff for a lively dance performance. He appeared relaxed and energetic, matching his colleagues' moves and engaging enthusiastically with the crowd, drawing cheers from employees in attendance.

The light-hearted moment quickly sparked reactions online, with many users praising Huang's approachable personality and leadership style. Several users pointed to the contrast between his role as the head of one of the world's most valuable technology companies and his willingness to share a fun, unscripted moment with employees.

Many users said the video reflected a positive workplace culture at Nvidia, while others highlighted Huang's reputation for remaining grounded despite the company's meteoric rise at the center of the artificial intelligence boom.

One user wrote, "Old Huang is truly both down-to-earth and a multi-billionaire, feels like he's got an endless stream of stuff to deal with every day—pretty amusing, hahaha." Another commented, "When the CEO is on stage dancing, you already know the company culture is something else."

A third added, "Built a $3 trillion company. Still the guy who dances at the office party. Jensen Huang is proof that the best leaders never forget to be human first." A fourth stated, "I never expected Jensen Huang to have such an adorable side, actually pouting his lips while dancing. This dance is so relaxed and natural, it feels like he could have a dance-off with Trump."

Over the years, Huang has built a reputation for connecting with employees in unconventional ways. During previous visits to China, he was seen participating in traditional folk dances alongside staff.

His public appearances outside the boardroom have also attracted attention. During recent trips to Taiwan, Huang was spotted visiting popular night markets, mingling with locals and interacting casually with crowds. Such moments have helped turn him into one of the tech industry's most recognisable and admired executives.

Notably, Huang is currently in Taiwan for a major AI conference in Taipei and is expected to travel to South Korea next week. According to local reports, he is scheduled to arrive on June 5 and attend a high-profile event in Seoul shortly afterward. During his visit, he is expected to meet senior executives from SK Group, Hyundai Motor Group, LG Corp and Naver. Discussions are expected to focus on the future of physical AI technologies, including robotics and next-generation industrial applications.