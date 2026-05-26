Jensen Huang Skips Queue By Paying For Everyone's Food, Video Divides Internet: "Billionaire Privilege"

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has gone viral after a light-hearted moment at a busy night market in Taiwan, where he reportedly offered to pay for everyone's food at a grilled corn stall so he could skip a long queue. The incident took place at the famous Raohe Street Night Market during Huang's visit to Taipei. A video circulating widely on social media shows the Nvidia chief approaching a crowded grilled corn vendor that had drawn a long line of customers.

According to posts shared online, Huang noticed the lengthy wait and jokingly offered to buy food for everyone in line if he could get the first serving. When the vendor pointed out that the customers had already paid for their orders, Huang reportedly insisted he would pay again anyway.

The spontaneous gesture immediately drew laughter and cheers from people waiting at the stall, many of whom happily agreed to let the billionaire executive go first. Videos from the scene also showed Huang chatting casually with the vendor and enthusiastically reacting to the grilled corn after tasting it.

Watch the video here:

The clip quickly racked up millions of views across platforms such as X and Instagram, triggering mixed reactions online. Some users viewed the moment as a humorous and harmless interaction, while others said that it reflected real-life "pay-to-win" and "billionaire privilege," where wealth can bypass ordinary inconveniences like queues.

Many fans defended his actions, pointing out that a billionaire's time is highly valuable and that his solution created a clear "win-win" scenario where everyone walked away with free food. Others pointed out that the total amount at a street food stall would be insignificant for the head of one of the world's most valuable technology companies.

One user wrote, "If you pay for all the people in front of you in line, then it wouldn't count as cutting in line. Learned something new." Another commented, "what's the point of being a billionaire if you can't do billionaire things!?"

A third said, "I used to respect him, but this feels like he believes money can buy any privilege." He could have simply waited his turn and still treated everyone later."

Huang's comfort around simple food spots also connects to his early life before becoming one of the biggest names in the tech industry. Long before leading Nvidia, he reportedly worked as a dishwasher and waiter at a Denny's restaurant during his younger years.