Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Believes China Could Eventually Welcome AI Chips From The US

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang believes China will eventually reopen its market to advanced artificial intelligence chips from the US. Speaking to Bloomberg Television after attending US President Donald Trump's summit in Beijing, Huang said the future of Nvidia's AI chip sales in China ultimately depends on Chinese authorities.

“H200s are licensed to sell to China. The Chinese government has to decide how much of their local market do they want to protect. My sense is that over time the market will open,” Huang said in an interview on Monday with Bloomberg Television.

On being asked whether he spoke to Xi and Prime Minister Li Qiang about his chips, the Nvidia chief clarified that he did not directly discuss sales of the company's H200 chips with Chinese President Xi Jinping or Chinese Premier Li Qiang during his visit. But he noted that President Trump had held discussions with Chinese leaders.

“I didn't discuss directly with them about H200 although President Trump had some conversations with the leaders,” he was quoted as saying by the outlet.

The H200 chip, one of Nvidia's advanced AI processors, was previously restricted from being sold to China due to US national security concerns tied to the global race for artificial intelligence dominance. Although the US government has since granted Nvidia licenses to sell its H200 chips, Chinese authorities have yet to approve widespread purchases as Beijing accelerates efforts to strengthen domestic chip suppliers.

Huang's remarks come weeks after he acknowledged that Nvidia's market share in China had effectively collapsed. During an appearance on the Special Competitive Studies Project's “Memos to the President” podcast last month, Huang said Nvidia's share in China had dropped from more than 90 per cent to “zero.”

“Nvidia had, you know, call it 90-some odd percent of the world's market share. Today, in China, we have now dropped to zero,” said Huang.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's latest-generation Blackwell chips and the upcoming Rubin series remain prohibited from being sold in China under existing US export controls.

China has increasingly pushed for self-reliance in advanced semiconductor technology as competition between Washington and Beijing intensifies. However, Xi recently signalled a more open stance toward foreign businesses, telling a delegation of US executives that China would “open wider” to the world.

“American companies will enjoy even brighter prospects in China,” Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese state media.