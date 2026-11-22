A young man from Chandigarh has shared his experience working as a Blinkit delivery partner, revealing that he earned around Rs 39,000 in his first month on the job. He also offered advice to people considering joining quick-commerce platforms, highlighting the importance of working hours, location and physical fitness. In a Reddit post, the man described his first month as a largely positive experience, with no major complaints about the job. He said he works for around 12 hours on weekdays and extends his shifts to 16 hours on Saturdays and Sundays, when the number of orders is significantly higher.

According to him, the incentive targets and bonuses offered by the platform are reasonable, while tips from customers also contribute to his earnings.

"I've been working as a Blinkit Delivery Partner for a month now, and it's been pretty decent so far, nothing much to complain about. I work in Chandigarh, so navigating sectors and houses is pretty easy, the Pay is alright, I've made around 39k this first month because Saturdays and Sundays were PACKED," he wrote.

The delivery partner also suggested that those who own petrol-powered bikes consider renting an electric vehicle (EV) for the job. He said carrying heavy items on his bike can sometimes become difficult, making an EV a more practical option.

See the post here:





He believes the job could be a decent source of income, particularly for people looking for part-time work. However, he cautioned that delivery work can be physically demanding, especially when it involves spending 12 or more hours on the road every day. The man said he plans to save his earnings to buy a new phone and eventually upgrade his bike. He also pointed out that the experience could vary depending on the city, with well-planned areas offering shorter and smoother delivery routes.

"If your city is a smartly planned like Chandigarh, you could definitely look to become one, since it's easy to navigate traffic and houses here; my trips are short and smooth. And since the residents are wealthy as hell too, i often get good tips as well. Tho, if you're weak physically, I think it might be too much for you. Since 12 hours of constant work can get to people," he added.