'Rs 50,000 To Rs 2.2 Lakh': Ex-Zomato Employee Reveals How She Increased Her Earnings

Working in the corporate sector can offer stability momentarily, but it often curtails your ambition to pursue something big while stagnating your salary. Highlighting this trend, a woman claiming to have worked at Zomato said she took the plunge by quitting her corporate job. By diversifying into four distinct income streams, the woman said she successfully accelerated her earnings, generating Rs 2.28 lakh in revenue in September alone.

In an Instagram video titled, 'Replaced Zomato's Rs 50k monthly salary with 4 income streams,' the user named Varsha explained that she quit her 'perfect' job five months ago.

"I quit my perfect job at Zomato five months back, and here's how exactly I replaced my Rs 50,000 monthly salary with my four different income streams in September," said Varsha.

The woman highlighted that her biggest source of earnings was tech user-generated content (UGC). She added that working with brands, teaching others, and taking up remote sales supplemented her income.

"Number one is Tech UGC. This one made me Rs 1,00,900, which is actually way less than what it made me in July and August. The second one is brand partnerships that go on my page, which made me exactly Rs 86,000, out of which Rs 66,000 is yet to hit the bank."

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By offering personal one-on-one sessions where she taught how to make six figures through tech UGC, Varsha revealed that she managed to earn approximately Rs 36,242.

"My fourth stream of income is remote sales, which does not make me as much money yet, and this month it only made me around Rs 5,744 rupees. Total revenue for September comes up to Rs 2,28,892 to be exact. This is honestly way less than what I made in July and August, but yeah, I think this is a down month, and I'd like to pick it up again. I'll see you again in October.