A driverless electric car left a security guard baffled after it kept trying to park itself in an underground garage in Anhui, China, at around 3 am. CCTV footage shows the empty car moving forward and back, adjusting its position and then repeating the same parking move again and again. The guard went to check after hearing unusual noises, only to find no one inside.

The owner later said the car's system record showed its automatic parking function had been activated 868 times overnight. The car finally stopped beside another parked vehicle.

What triggered the strange episode is still not proven. Some reports suggest a software fault. Others suggest the owner may have been repeatedly using the remote parking feature through an app, possibly to score points in a driving assistance competition held in China at the time. The footage alone cannot confirm a fault.

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video, users posted many funny comments.

One user wrote, "Car ko OCD ho gaya, lo ab insaan kahan jaye," which means the car has developed OCD, so where will humans go now.

Another user wrote, "Maybe the car was stuck in an if and else loop."

A third user wrote, "My cleaner robot does the same thing."

A fourth user wrote, "The car must have tapped into GTA," referring to the video game Grand Theft Auto.

Another user joked, "I swear, that's my ex-girlfriend in there."

And one user wrote, "Hear me out, maybe we don't need driverless vehicles."