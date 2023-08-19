World's 1st 'Superfast' Electric Car Battery Offers 400 Km Range From 10 Minutes Of Charge

The battery called Shenxing or "god-like movement".

A Chinese battery maker, which is a major supplier to Tesla, has launched what it claims is the first-ever "superfast charging" battery capable of delivering 400 kilometres of range from just a 10-minute charge.

China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) unveiled its latest product, dubbed Shenxing or "god-like movement". According to The Independent, the company on Wednesday said that its new lithium-ion battery would open up a new era for electric cars as it aims to solve EVs' charging and range limitations.

On a full charge, the battery holds enough charge to travel over 700 km without needing to recharge. It is also able to refuel up to 400 km of range in 10 minutes, said Gao Han, chief technology officer of CATL's e-car division, as per TechCrunch.

According to the company, Shenxing is the "world's first 4C superfast charging LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery" - a type of battery chemistry that Elon Musk's car company Tesla widely adapted in 2021 for its shorter-range cars.

Also Read | US Teen "Intentionally" Killed Boyfriend In Car Crash. Then Paid Tribute To Him Online

CATL explained that the increase in battery capacity and charge time was achieved through a "brand-new superconducting electrolyte formula" that results in improved conductivity. "The future of the EV battery technology must remain steadfastly anchored at the global technology frontier, as well as the economic benefits," said Dr Wu Kai, chief scientist at CATL, as per The Independent.

"As EV consumers shift from pioneering users to ordinary users, we should make advanced technology accessible for all and enable everyone to savour the fruits of innovation," he added.

CATL announced that mass production of the battery is expected to be underway by the end of 2023 and shipping to begin in 2024. The company did not reveal which automakers would be the first to receive the batteries. But as per the outlet, its customers include BMW, Honda, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo, among others.