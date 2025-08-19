Ola Electric Car, Rickshaw & LCV Teased- All To Be Based On Gen 4 Platform

Ola Electric announced multiple new developments at its Sankalp 2025 event. Among multiple others, the brand had announced its Gen 4 platform. Currently under development, the platform will be used for multiple new vehicles. Apart from the electric scooters and motorcycles, the platform will form the base for other types of vehicles, including an electric car, a three-wheeler auto rickshaw, and an LCV.

The video highlighted the idea of "Build to power everything from personal to shared mobility." There are indications that the electric two-wheeler maker is exploring the development of these concepts, but it remains unclear if Ola Electric will move forward with the production of these specific projects.

The Gen 4 platform will feature a new motor and will utilize the latest 4680 Bharat cell for power. The maximum power output of this new motor will reach 16 kW, and it will be 15 percent more energy efficient compared to the Gen 3 platform. Additionally, the Gen 4 platform will be lighter and more cost-effective since the battery cells are being produced in-house by Ola at its Gigafactory facility.

While the electric three-wheeler showcased by the brand might compete against the Bajaj Gogo. The silhouette of the electric car showcased in the presentation hints at a small car that seems to be a rival to the MG Comet EV. This is in sharp contrast to the sporty car that the brand had teased earlier. However, the project was scrapped to focus on the two-wheeler market.

The products, as mentioned earlier, will be the future of the brand, while the current lineup is mostly focused on two-wheelers. The homegrown manufacturer is working on further diversifying its portfolio. Contributing to the goal are the recently revealed Ola S1 Pro Sport electric scooter and the upcoming performance electric motorcycle, the Ola Diamondhead.