"Beware Of This Scam": Delhi Cab Driver Inflates Airport Ride Fare Using Fake Screenshot

A passenger taking a cab from Delhi Airport said they were nearly scammed by the driver who produced a fake fare screenshot before the end of the ride. In a social media post titled, "Beware of this scam by Uber drivers from airport," the passenger detailed that the ride started off normally but the first red flag came when the driver asked if they would be paying cash for the ride.

Upon reaching the destination, the driver did not end the ride on his app. Instead, he furinished a screenshot on his phone, claiming that fare was Rs 1,780.

"He also showed me that he's able to rate me. At that time I didn't know if the rider rating is before ending the ride or after. He said that since the fare became so high, it would take time for the ride to end on my phone. Made some BS up like that," the passenger wrote.

The driver suggested that the passenger pay him Rs 1,780 first and then raise a complaint with Uber regarding the fare to receive the refund.

"My app was showing Rs 885, and the ride was still active. I called Uber support (there was an option on screen on top right and I'm so glad they immediately called back) and put the agent on speaker," they said.

"She confirmed that, on her end, the fare was Rs 885 and the ride hadn't been ended. She told him to close and reopen his app. He did so without arguing with her; he knew his scam won't be working. He ended the ride two mins after driving away from my home."

The passenger said they had heard of spoofing apps that can imitate Uber screens, which might have been used by the driver to show a fake fare or payment screen to other commuters.

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'Pay Online'

As the post went viral, social media users advised that paying online was the best way to avoid running into such a situation.

"Precisely the reason I always pay online, whatever amount it is will get deducted and if there's a dispute I can always reach out to the customer support," said one user while another added: "Please use online payment methods like card or wallet specifically to avoid issues like this."

A third commented: "The same thing happened with me on a Rapido ride. The driver had shown me a screenshot of the fare, but the ride was still ongoing on my device. He was not even letting me get out of the cab (I am a woman). I somehow got out, and when he saw I was not willing to pay any amount unless I saw it on my app, he finally ended it, and I paid him the actual fare."

A fourth said: "Yes they try to do that scam all the time. Once I was coming from airport around 2 AM, the driver asked me to pay cash, I told him I can't as the ride is sponsored by my company."