'Better Than English Airports': UK Man's Lucknow Airport Verdict Viral

A British man has gone viral after stating that Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport (CCSA) was "better than English airports". Photographer Dave Flew shared the clip on Instagram, detailing his experience while boarding a flight from the capital city of Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai. Flew highlighted the cleanliness and modern infrastructure of the airport, adding he was 'genuinely impressed'.

"This is Lucknow Airport. I quite like it, it is super modern, super efficient. Everything's working well," said Flew as he highlighted the security check procedure at Indian airports.

"That [security check] was painless. I think when you travel domestically in India, the best thing to do with any electrical stuff is just take all of it out of your bag. And then you don't end up getting stopped and searched every time. It's a pain but I understand why they do it."

Flew showcased the interiors, highlighting the airport's premium amenities, which included 'fancy bars' everywhere.

"There are lovely fancy bars everywhere. Really, really impressed with Lucknow Airport. It has set the bar for a lot of other airports. Certainly better than English airports. Very nice place," he said.

"Genuinely impressed with Indian Airports, always clean, spacious, easy to navigate and super friendly staff! Always a pleasure flying here, takes the stress out of travel!" Flew captioned the video.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Quizzed by one of the social media users if the Lucknow airport was better than the Delhi airport, Flew said: "I am trying to be diplomatic but yes."

The Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport was adjudged the best airport in the country in the five to 10 million passengers per annum (MPPA) category at the Wings India Awards in January. Presented in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and FICCI, the award is considered one of the most prestigious recognitions of excellence in the Indian aviation sector.

The opening of the new terminal has reduced congestion, making check-in, security and the boarding process faster and more seamless than ever. Paperless services like 'Digi Yatra' have also helped in eliminating the long queues and improved passengers' experience.