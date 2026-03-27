'Exhausted And Ready To Come Home': Student Wants To Return To India Amid Visa Concerns

Better job opportunities and living standards are some of the common reasons for people to venture outside India. While the potential for career advancement in a foreign land is significantly high, it still coincides with feelings of homesickness as an Indian student found in the US. In a social media post, the student who went to the US for undergraduate studies said they were unable to land a job and were totally exhausted and looking for a way to return to India, where they could figure things out, away from visa worries.

"I just want to go home. Work whatever job, get paid whatever, just be able to breathe. Or hell, be unemployed for a bit and figure things out from there without visa worries hanging over my head," the user wrote on Reddit.

The student highlighted that they had been trying for months to land a job, but so far, no real breakthrough had come their way.

"No full-time job despite months of trying (doing everything "right" - please don't advise on this, I'm just tired). Part-time work ends in May. Research work wrapping up around the same time. Relationship is falling apart. Living situation is a nightmare. Fortunately, I don't have a debt to pay. But high expectations."

The student said they were aiming to return in June, hoping to wrap things up in America after income stops in May. They said they will eventually figure out "career stuff", but right now, they just did not want to stay abroad anymore.

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Social Media Reacts

As the post gained traction, social media users advised the student to go with their gut feeling, if it meant returning to India and starting from scratch.

"A bit of comfort and confidence can do wonders mentally. Take that trip back home, working here is not everything," said one user, while another added: "If you don't have any debt, there's nothing to worry! Just move to India, lot of opportunities still! Best of luck with whatever you decide!"

A third commented: "A bit different, but sharing. Over the years, I'd feel this and plan a trip to India, and it always brought me peace despite the chaos. I know yours is more permanent, but my suggestion, make a decision, trust things will work out which always does, and make peace with it. Keep yourself humble, nod head and be peaceful."

A fourth said: "The gut often reacts before the brain fully processes the feelings. Your gut is telling you to leave the US immediately. Follow that instinct. You are at the end of your road in this phase of life. You are tired, your soul is exhausted."