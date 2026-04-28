How India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement Helps Indian Students With Work Visas, Jobs?

The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signed on Monday, is set to create fresh opportunities for Indian students and young professionals through expanded work rights, easier visa access, and longer post-study stay options.

A major highlight of the agreement is New Zealand's first-ever Annex on Student Mobility and Post-Study Work Visa signed with any country, giving Indian students greater certainty over employment opportunities while pursuing higher education abroad.

Extended Post-Study Work Visas

Under the pact, Indian students will be allowed to work up to 20 hours per week during their studies, even if New Zealand revises its policies in the future. The agreement also secures extended post-study work rights, allowing STEM bachelor's graduates to stay and work for up to three years, master's graduates for up to three years, and doctoral graduates for up to four years.

5,000 Visas Per Year For Skilled Indians

The FTA also introduces a new Temporary Employment Entry (TEE) visa pathway, creating an annual quota of 5,000 visas for skilled Indian professionals with stays of up to three years. The pathway covers sectors such as IT, engineering, healthcare, education, and construction, along with occupations of specific interest to India including AYUSH practitioners, yoga instructors, Indian chefs, and music teachers.

Working Holiday Visas

In another boost for youth mobility, 1,000 Indians every year will be eligible for Working Holiday Visas, allowing them to live, work, and travel in New Zealand for up to 12 months with multiple entries.

Officials say these provisions are expected to strengthen educational and professional links between the two countries while helping Indian students gain international exposure and career opportunities.

Beyond mobility, the trade pact offers broader economic gains for India, including duty-free access for 100 per cent of Indian exports to New Zealand. The agreement is expected to benefit MSMEs, improve competitiveness in sectors such as textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, and food processing, and support job creation.

With improved market access, dedicated student benefits, and new employment pathways, the India-New Zealand FTA is being seen as a major step in expanding opportunities for Indian youth in global education and workforce markets.