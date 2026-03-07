Assam Group Stuck In Dubai Posts Video, Appeals For Help

An 18-member group from Assam, which travelled to Dubai on December 25, has reportedly been stranded there for the past 13 days and is facing serious financial difficulties.

The group has appealed for urgent assistance from the Assam government to help them return home safely.

According to information shared on social media, one of the members sent a message to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through Facebook seeking help to resolve their situation.

The stranded group reportedly includes several individuals from Duliajan and nearby areas.

Among them are educationist Mrinali Bhuyan Bordoloi, former Oil India Limited engineer Dilip Bordoloi, businessman Chaitanya Dutta and Parag Rajkhowa, along with 14 others.

Sources said the group has been facing financial constraints during their stay in Dubai, which has made their situation increasingly difficult.

Their appeal has drawn attention on social media, with many urging authorities to look into the matter and provide assistance to the stranded individuals.

The exact circumstances that led to their prolonged stay and financial distress are yet to be fully clarified.

Further details are awaited as authorities are expected to examine the situation and explore ways to help the group return home safely.