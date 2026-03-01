Why Indian Students Study In Iran And How The Escalating War Is Harming Their Futures

Many Indian students who want to become doctors are choosing to study in Iran for some good reasons. The cost of studying medicine and other subjects in Iran is often lower than in colleges in India, where it can be very expensive.

Reasons why Indians study in Iran:

Affordable Tuition Fees

Lower Cost of Living

Recognition of Degrees

English-Taught Programs

Strong Medical and Academic Infrastructure

Easy Admission Compared to India

Scholarships and Financial Aid

In India it is hard to get into college because of tough entrance exams like NEET so many students think about studying abroad in places like Iran. For students from places like Jammu and Kashmir Iran is a place to study because of the cultural and historical ties between the two countries, including shared religious and educational traditions. Before the conflict started around 1,500 to 2,000 Indian students were studying in Iran in medical courses because their families believed that having a degree from another country would be good for their careers.

The conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States is now causing problems for these students. The fighting and rising tensions have made life and studying very difficult.

Indian students in Tehran and other cities are scared. Worried about their safety and they are not able to move around freely because of the explosions and clashes that are happening. Many of them are not able to take their semester exams or medical qualifying tests, which are scheduled to take place and this is making them anxious, about falling behind in their studies or losing a whole year.

The universities have not yet decided to postpone the exams so the students are stuck and do not know what to do. They have to choose between staying in Iran to study or going home to be safe.The Indian government is telling its people, including students to leave Iran if they can. The Ministry of External Affairs is also doing this.