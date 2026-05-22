Bengaluru Man Takes 81-Year-Old Grandmother To Microsoft Office, Emotional Moment Goes Viral

An emotional post shared by a Bengaluru-based manager at Microsoft has touched many people online after he described the experience of taking his 81-year-old grandmother to his office for the first time. Vyanktesh Bajaj, a senior manager at Microsoft, shared the story on LinkedIn and called the moment "bigger than any promotion." In the post, he reflected on his journey from a small town in Maharashtra to working at one of the world's biggest technology companies.

Bajaj said he grew up in Mangrulpir, a remote town in Maharashtra where people had very little exposure to the corporate world. He recalled that as a child, he used to see large glass office buildings on television and dream of one day working in such a place.

More than ten years later, he found himself walking his grandmother through the Microsoft campus in Bengaluru, a moment he described as deeply emotional for both him and his family. According to Bajaj, it was his grandmother's first time inside a modern corporate office.

He said she looked around with curiosity and amazement as she observed the scale of operations, technology and the collaborative work culture. Bajaj shared that his grandmother kept asking him how work happened on such a massive scale inside the company.

In his post, Bajaj also wrote about his admiration for his grandmother's outlook on life.

He said that despite never receiving formal education, she always remained progressive in her thinking and carried wisdom gained through life experiences.

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As he showed her around the office, Bajaj realised the visit meant far more than simply showing his workplace. He said it felt like generations of sacrifices had quietly come full circle.

The emotional highlight of the visit came when Bajaj's grandmother told him that he was doing meaningful work.

He wrote that those words felt bigger than any promotion, title or award. Bajaj added that he felt "a little taller" that day because he was able to see his achievements through his grandmother's eyes.

Social Media Reaction

The heartfelt story quickly went viral on social media, with many users sharing emotional reactions in the comments section.

One user commented, "This is awesome dude."

Another user noted, "I am glad to see this and hats off to you for taking her to your work place!"

"This seems to be so wholesome," added a third user.