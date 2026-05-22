Dclutter: An E Solution To Bengaluru's Garbage Crisis, BJP Trashes It

Between jams and junk. That's the Bengaluru story in one line. Citizens surviving notorious Bengaluru jams also have to suffer the piles of garbage, an eyesore for the commuters. All around on the roadsides, heaps of garbage, especially bulky waste such as discarded furniture, broken appliances, and old mattresses can be seen.

Citizens have long complained that the daily garbage collectors refuse to take bulky wastes, and they are forced to dump it on the roadsides and open ground. There, the waste lies for days on and keeps piling up leading to inconvenience to commuters and giving bad name to the city.

Now, with the Greater Bengaluru Authority elections round the corner, the civic body has launched a digital solution to the citizens' garbage problem.

Enter the Dclutter App. The digital application has been launched by the GBA specifically for the collection of heavy garbage material from citizens doorsteps.

So how does it work? The app is available on Google Play Store. Once downloaded, citizens can book a pickup slot for the weekends, and civic staff will pick the bulky waste from their doorstep. The pickups for heavy items will only happen on weekends.

The workers will pick items such as old furniture, discarded mattresses, broken electronics items, and unused household goods. The kind of stuff that daily garbage collectors don't take as they are too heavy for them.

While the Congress government is touting it as one stop solution to citizens' garbage problem, the opposition BJP has trashed it as just a cosmetic fix to the larger garbage problem of the city. BJP spokesperson Prakash said that many attempts have been made earlier to clear garbage but "every attempt has been miserable". He claimed that the new initiatives are started and later forgotten, adding that the Congress government is just doing this ahead of the civic polls, and it will not solve the city's garbage problem.

Citizens too remain skeptical, pointing out that several earlier initiatives, from helplines to KASA kiosks failed due to poor implementation. With elections around the corner, Bengalureans are now asking one question: will Dclutter truly clean the city, or become yet another civic promise dumped by the roadside?