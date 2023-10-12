Bengaluru Man Shares His Auto Driver Was Juspay's Chief Growth Officer

Manasvi Saxena shares his peak Bengaluru moment (Representational Image)

In yet another 'peak Bengaluru' moment, a man's epic encounter with his Uber auto driver is going viral on the internet. Manasvi Saxena, co-founder at MoMoney shared how his Uber driver worked in both the UPI app Juspay and the auto app Namma Yatri, which is owned by the payment app.

Mr Saxena wrote, "My Uber auto driver tonight was the Chief Growth Officer at Juspay , doing user research for Namma Yatri. If this isn't peak Bengaluru then what is."

In a subsequent tweet, Mr Saxena wrote, "The interesting part is that I wrote a doc on how to take user calls at @momoney_in today and got to be on the other side of one on the same day."

He added, "It wasn't any specific question but the flow of the entire conversation. It didn't feel like a user interview but a casual chit chat and yet he asked all the right questions. I only got suspicious because the conversation was well articulated there was no telling."

According to LinkedIn, the auto driver, identified as Shan M S is an IIM Bangalore graduate and has been associated with Juspay for the past 2 years.

His bio reads, "At Juspay, leading growth & and international biz on a mission to make payments open, fast, reliable and affordable. Building NammaYatri, an open mobility initiative to empower drivers and create sustainable urban mobility."

He has also worked with HiveMinds, Cure.Fit, Bounce and CBO.

