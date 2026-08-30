Auto Driver Uses Hindi-To-Marathi Cheat Sheet To Communicate With Passengers, Wins Hearts Online

A simple handwritten sheet inside a Mumbai auto has caught the attention of many people on social media. The auto driver appeared to have found a practical way to communicate better with passengers while learning Marathi.

The driver pasted a handwritten Hindi-to-Marathi translation sheet inside his auto. The sheet featured common phrases that are used to communicate with passengers.

A glimpse of the sheet was shared on Instagram by a woman named Neetu. She appeared to have boarded the auto, where the driver had pasted the handwritten sheet featuring Hindi phrases alongside their Marathi translations. This unusual method allowed the driver to refer to the phrases while speaking to passengers.

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The sheet lists several everyday sentences alongside their Marathi translations. For instance, "Chhutte nahi hain" is translated as "chhutte nahit" (I don't have change), and "Ruko zara" appears as "thamba zara" (please wait).

This sheet appears to be designed to facilitate routine interactions between drivers and passengers, particularly for someone currently learning Marathi.

Social Media Reaction

The video has garnered significant attention on social media. People have expressed appreciation and empathy for the driver, acknowledging his efforts to learn the language while facing the challenges of earning a livelihood.

One user commented, "Very wise words."

Another user noted, "Kindness should be a deal breaker."

"Always choose Kind," added a third user.