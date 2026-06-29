Private Schools' Association Opposes CBSE's Kannada Third Language Directive

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has objected to the CBSE's recent decision to introduce Kannada as the mandatory third language (R3) in schools across the state.

In a letter addressed to the CBSE, the association urged the board to temporarily put the implementation of the order on hold. KAMS pointed out that under the Karnataka Language Learning Act, 2015, all schools, including CBSE, ICSE, and state board institutions, are already offering Kannada as either the first or second language.

The association argued that making Kannada the third language as well could conflict with the existing state law. The association has also sought clarification on how the new directive would apply to schools where Kannada is already taught as the first or second language.

Additionally, KAMS has requested a transitional policy for students already enrolled for the current academic year, noting that classes have begun and textbooks have already been purchased. The association has given the CBSE 15 days to respond, warning that it will move the High Court if no clarification is provided within the stipulated time.