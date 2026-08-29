Australian Diplomat Philip Green Gets Rakhi From Indian Friend, Calls It A "Lovely Tradition"

Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green OAM shared a glimpse of a special Raksha Bandhan moment after an Indian friend visited him to tie a rakhi. The video shared on X showed the diplomat taking part in the traditional celebration.

In his post, Green said he was "charmed" that an Indian friend had dropped by to tie the rakhi on him. He described the occasion as a lovely tradition rooted in love, family and enduring bonds of care and protection.

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The video captured the special moment when a rakhi was tied around Green's wrist, offering a glimpse into the emotional and personal significance of Raksha Bandhan.

The tradition of tying a rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is regarded as a symbol of the bond of love between brothers and sisters. Green's post particularly highlighted the sentiments of love, family, care, and protection associated with this custom.

Sharing the video, Green wrote, "I was charmed that an Indian friend dropped by today to tie the rakhi on me. A lovely tradition, rooted in love, family, and enduring bonds of care and protection."