Are You A Nervous Flyer? Turbulence In Planes Set To Worsen, Study Warns

In a bad news for nervous flyers, scientists have warned that severe air turbulence is set to worsen, owing to climate change. The new study published in Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences by researchers at the University of Reading highlighted that the atmosphere will become more turbulent as climate change makes the air less stable.

Using 26 of the latest global climate models to study how warming temperatures affect jet streams at around 35,000 feet -- the narrow current of fast-moving air where planes usually achieve cruising speeds.

However, a warming temperature causes disturbance to this region, leading to sudden changes in plane height, throwing people around the aircraft cabin, causing severe injuries and even death.

"Recent years have seen severe turbulence incidents causing serious injuries and, in some tragic cases, fatalities. Pilots may need to keep seatbelt signs on longer and suspend cabin service more often during flights," said Professor Paul Williams, study author.

"But airlines will also need new technology to spot turbulence before it hits, protecting passengers as skies become more chaotic."

The researchers examined both moderate and high-emission scenarios, with the worst effects of turbulence visible in the highest greenhouse gas emissions. In the most serious scenario, CO2 emissions levels roughly double by 2050, and the average global temperature is a scorching 4.4C higher by 2100.

Additionally, the problem will affect both northern and southern hemispheres, meaning it won't matter what commercial route a plane is flying.

What constitutes severe turbulence?

A severe turbulence is defined as when the up and down movements of a plane going through disturbed air exert more than 1.5g-force on the body, which is enough to lift a passenger out of the seat if they weren't wearing a seatbelt.

While deaths due to turbulence are extremely rare, the injuries suffered by the passengers highlight that the problem may need an engineering solution to keep planes safer.