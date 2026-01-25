Anand Mahindra Shares Sweet Memory Of Fiat Owned By His Mother: "Special For Me"

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, reshared a captivating image that perfectly describes the "evolution of the Indian automotive industry". The post shows two cars - a Fiat and a Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV - parked close together on the street. The contrast in the image piqued users' interest as they flooded the comment section with Fiat nostalgia, and also discussed new and modern car technology.

Meanwhile, Mahindra recalled a sweet memory of his mother driving a Premier Padmini, or Fiat, in the 1960s. He also mentioned that his mother received the car five years after booking, highlighting the long waiting list then, when owning a car was a luxury.

"And the first car I ever remember riding in was a sky blue Premier Padmini, or a Fiat, as it was called in the 60's, which my mother owned and used to drive," he wrote in the caption.

🙂



And the first car I ever remember riding in was a sky blue Premier Padmini, or a Fiat, as it was called in the 60's, which my mother owned and used to drive.



She received it five years after booking it, because that's how long the waiting list for a car was in those days!… https://t.co/np0o8sqCLG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2026

"She received it five years after booking it, because that's how long the waiting list for a car was in those days!"

He also revealed that his mother nicknamed her car "Blue Bell", from where he picked up the habit of naming his cars.

"So that model and brand will always be special for me," he concluded the post.

The image was originally posted by a user named Akbar Merchant, who captioned it as: "Evolution of the Indian automotive industry in one frame."

Social Media Reaction

The post resonated with many, especially those who have seen that car in real life. The post received massive traction with 328.400 views.

"With advent of self driving, nostalgia is all we will have for human driven cars, in a very near future. 90% of my driving is done by computer," one user wrote in the comment section.

"What a beautiful memory. Cars like the Padmini weren't just machines-they were milestones of an era. The long wait, the personal touch, even the nickname made them part of the family. No wonder it still holds a special place in your heart. Nostalgia done right," another user wrote.

"The Premier Padmini wasn't just a car-it was a companion to countless journeys, carrying stories, patience, and quiet pride. "Blue Bell" is such a perfect, heartfelt name," a third user said.

"Lets name the next Mahindra car as "Blue Bell"?" another user wrote, tagging Anand Mahindra.