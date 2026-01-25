Greenland's Capital Nuuk Hit By Power Outage, Police Lines And Internet Affected: Details Here

A citywide power outage hit Greenland's capital, Nuuk, on January 24, 2026, leaving around 20,000 residents without electricity, the government's public utility provider confirmed. The outage sparked online conversations about US President Donald Trump's expressed interest in acquiring the Danish territory by force, with some users connecting it to the same. However, the outage was actually caused by strong winds, triggering a transmission failure. Police emergency phone lines and internet connectivity were impacted.

Nukissiorfiit, the state utility company, worked to restore power using emergency generators, with the power partially restored in some areas within three hours. The authorities had urged residents to conserve electricity amid continued restoration efforts.

"There are strong winds in Buksefjorden (power plant), which have caused a line fault on our transmission line. The fault is not located in the fjord crossing. We are working to restore power to the city," Nukissiorfiit said in a statement on Facebook.

In the latest update, Nukissiorfiit announced that the whole city is now supplied with electricity, water and heating again. However, some users said on social media that services were disrupted.

Recently, the government released a brochure with details about disaster preparedness, encouraging the residents to store drinking water, food, medicine, warm clothing and other essentials to last at least five days.

Trump on Greenland

In the latest update, Trump told the New York Post in an interview published on Saturday that the US will gain sovereignty over areas of Greenland where American military bases are located.

"We'll have everything we want. We have some interesting talks going on," he said during the interview. This comes after his recent meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Wednesday, where he said that they had reached a "framework" deal on Greenland.

Now, the NY Post report mentioned that, in this regard, one of the proposals being discussed would allow the US "sovereignty" over military bases on the island. But not the total American ownership.